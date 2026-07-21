Kenya eyes innovation as next frontier for foreign investment

Kenya is being challenged to shift from being a consumer of technology to becoming a producer of innovation if it is to attract the next wave of foreign direct investment and strengthen its position as Africa’s leading technology hub.

The call comes ahead of the Africa Technology Leadership Conference (22nd -23rd OCT ) 2026, where policymakers, investors, researchers and industry leaders are expected to chart a path for leveraging science, research and innovation as drivers of economic growth and investment attraction.

While Kenya has earned global recognition for its vibrant startup ecosystem and digital innovation, experts argue that the country must now focus on converting research into commercially viable products, intellectual property and scalable enterprises capable of attracting global capital.

“The countries winning the race for investment today are those building strong innovation ecosystems. Research, technology and innovation have become critical economic assets that determine competitiveness, investment flows and long-term growth,” said Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak .

Despite Kenya’s reputation as East Africa’s innovation powerhouse, promising innovations developed in universities and research centres often fail to progress beyond pilot stages due to inadequate financing, weak commercialization frameworks and limited industry linkages.

Stakeholders say unlocking the economic value of research could help Kenya attract investment into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate technologies, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

According to INVIGENCE Limited Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kenneth Rotich, Kenya possesses the talent, expertise and institutional capacity to develop home-grown digital solutions capable of competing globally.

“Kenya has the capability to build and host its own cloud infrastructure, develop its own software and create technologies tailored to local and regional needs. The opportunity before us is to transform that capability into investable enterprises that attract capital, create jobs and retain value within our economy,” said Dr. Rotich.

He noted that as concerns around data sovereignty, cybersecurity and digital resilience continue to grow, countries that develop local technological capabilities will be better positioned to attract strategic investments and participate meaningfully in the global digital economy.

Experts are also calling for greater use of patient capital and blended finance models to support innovations that require longer development cycles before reaching the market.

As Kenya seeks to deepen industrialization and expand its digital economy, the ability to commercialize research and finance innovation is increasingly emerging as a key determinant of future investment flows and economic competitiveness.