Court reinstates Turkana Assembly Majority Leader, Chief Whip

An Eldoret court has ruled in favour of Turkwel Ward MCA Stephen Edukon and Katilu Ward MCA William Etubon Samal, upholding their positions as Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip of the Turkana County Assembly, respectively.

The court declared the purported UDA Majority Caucus meeting held on May 5, 2026, and resolutions seeking to remove Edukon and Etubon from office unlawful, unconstitutional and void.

It further ruled that the two MCAs shall remain in office unless removed through a process that complies with the Constitution and the Turkana County Assembly Standing Orders.

The court also quashed a subsequent communication dated May 6, 2026, which included the purported installation of new office holders.

It issued a permanent injunction barring anyone from occupying the positions on the basis of the May 5 resolutions.

The court directed each party to bear its own costs.