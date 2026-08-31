County News

Education stakeholders stress the importance of teaching virtues to young people

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
5 Min Read

Education stakeholders in Kenya are emphasising the need to instil virtues among the youth as the only solution to curb the rising cases of unrest and disciplinary issues in learning institutions and communities at large.

Speaking during the 2nd African Regional Conference at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala highlighted the critical role played by learning institutions in shaping the youth.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Education institutions are such a prominent context of character development, second only to home culture in shaping children’s values and character traits. In educational leadership, leaders need to model and manifest character virtues such as noble purpose, forgiveness, humility, integrity, gratitude, empowerment and empathy, “Said the PS

She called on tertiary education faculties to promote and model continuous development of their characters as well as that of their followers -faculty members, support staff and students.

“We need to speak about the character of our education institutions- the character of our college or character of our university. In this sense, the character of moral education literature often invites us to think of the character of an institution as its culture, climate, or ethos. When planting a seed, one tries to create around it the conditions in which that seed can flourish, such as adequate fertiliser, soil, humidity and sunlight, among
others.”PS Inyangala stated

Her sentiments were echoed by the director at the Centre for Character Development, Peter King’ori, who insisted on the need for a national conversation on the characters within communities besides colleges and universities.

New fee structure: Ruto directs universities to recall admission letters
Kirinyaga Community Health Volunteers set to get monthly stipend 
80 schools to benefit from visual aids worth Ksh 4.9M
Kindiki presides over installation of Turkana’s first Deputy County Commissioner

“So, we definitely need to initiate a conversation on how we nurture character because if we have citizens with good character, then we have a bright future for our generation, not just here in Kenya but also in Africa. We hope that after this conference, we’ll be able to plan together where we’ll be convening these kinds of conferences within the African continent to bring researchers, practitioners, educators, and school leaders to discuss issues related to good character development, leadership development and education for human flourishing because we believe that our generation needs to flourish. “said Kingori

He added that for young people to excel in life, leaders need to be at the forefront in championing virtues both at home and in learning institutions.

“We need to nurture and to help everyone in Africa to flourish. Our young people need to flourish, our educators need to flourish, our researchers need to flourish. Wherever we are, wherever we are, we really need to work together and help each other flourish, and that’s why in our organisation at the Centre for Character and Leadership our main aim is to champion good character development, champion servant leadership, we champion development of emotional well-being as a foundation that helps individuals and organisations to flourish.”Kingori stated

Samuel Marigat, a Regional Director, Teacher Service Commission in Nairobi, called on the need for collaboration between all learning institutions, parents, and guardians in the country in inculcating good morals to students.

“Character is everything. Character is critical. We are in charge of teachers in this country. So, Teacher Service Commission, we have a value system of being professional, ensuring that we are innovative. And now that our teachers are the ones who are in charge of learners from lower levels, it’s very critical that we hand over the baton to the colleagues at the university. Because again, we have an interesting relationship. “Said Marigat

He stressed the critical role played by teachers in the upbringing of the youths

“And therefore, we need to make sure that the teachers that we get have the right value system, so that the company can get the same to the children. The teachers are also in charge of the schools and the interactive parents. And we need to be able to support parents to be able to make sure that their learners, whether they are university or high school, are all of the right morals.” Marigat continued

PS Inyangala highlighted some strides made by the government in achieving good character development among students through the launch of Values-based Education as a key pillar of Competency-Based Education, marking a great milestone for curriculum reform in Kenya aimed at producing competent and character.

CS Cheptumo champions Kiswahili as catalyst for unity, growth
Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga resigns
CFAO, First Lady partner to train women, youth in agribusiness
HELB begins disbursement of tuition loans to Universities, TVET
Mandera County intensifies bursary disbursement to keep learners in school
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Court reinstates Turkana Assembly Majority Leader, Chief Whip
Next Article Communities in Wajir urged to register land to safeguard rights
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Maraga taskforce called for return of old police uniform, report reveals
Local News NEWS
Cancer drug prices set to drop as Kenya seals deal with Pfizer
Local News
EABL releases list of authorised distributors, partner nationwide
Business Local Business
Communities in Wajir urged to register land to safeguard rights
County News

You May also Like

County News

Shree Visa Oshwal Jain Community donates Food to St. John’s High School-Kangii

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula
County News

Speaker Wetang’ula urges politicians to respect IEBC independence

County NewsNEWS

Kirinyaga residents sensitised on financial inclusion to avert GBV

County NewsNEWS

Nyandarua County faulted for hiring 50 legal firms

Show More