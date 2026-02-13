Kenya, France unveil new era of forward-looking bilateral partnership

Kenya and France are strengthening a forward-looking partnership that is focused on unlocking opportunities for Africa’s future, especially for its youth, ahead of the “Africa Forward” Summit set to be held in Nairobi in May.

The French Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Citizens Abroad, Eléonore Caroit has visited Nairobi to reinforce bilateral ties and outline the next phase of cooperation between the two nations.

Following the visit, the two nations have entered a new era of bilateral relations, transitioning from a traditional aid-based model to a sustainable strategic partnership driven by investment, co-creation and reciprocity.

This evolution highlights France’s position as Kenya’s 5th largest foreign investor and over 140 French companies operating in Kenya, creating 36,000 direct jobs. It is evidenced by the tripling of

French Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Kenya over the last decade.

Speaking during a joint conference at the University of Nairobi, Eléonore Caroit, highlighted the need to bring young people along, especially as France shifts towards a ‘sustainable solidarity

investment policy’ that prioritises mutual, inclusive economic empowerment over dependency.

“Kenya is a source of inspiration and a success story, with its entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional sense of innovation. It is precisely why we will organise together with Kenya the

upcoming Africa Forward Summit on 11 and 12 May, here in Nairobi. This Summit will focus on building a shared future by trying to tackle economic and global issues. It will reach out to Kenya’s youthful, dynamic, inspirational and innovative society. This choice embodies the message France and Kenya convey: we have the power to shape solutions for a more sustainable future.”

During her visit, Eléonore Caroit has also reaffirmed that France is a long-standing and reliable partner of Kenya. In the last decade, France has supported 150 projects in the country for a

total investment of Ksh 277 billion (1.8 billion euros).

The Kenya-France cooperation aims to address global challenges and invest in a more sustainable future for Kenya’s youth in the key areas like higher education, employability, innovation and entrepreneurship, where France is investing Ksh 5.38 billion (35 million euros) in the University of Nairobi to develop a landmark engineering and science complex.

The facility will train world-class engineers in areas such as artificial intelligence and climate change, while strengthening academic cooperation and industry engagement, with

particular attention to women and girls. This investment reflects France’s priority on economic prosperity and stronger links between academia and industry. The ambition is reflected in 76

bilateral university partnerships, alongside sustained French support for STEM education.

In the same breath, during her visit, Eléonore Caroit marked the signature of the “Digitalisation for TVET” programme towards enhancing youth employability in a digitising economy. TheThe

initiative is backed by “Team Europe” in Kenya, with a Ksh 1.53 billion (10 million euros) subsidy from the French Development Agency, a Ksh 1.4 billion (9 million euros) subsidy from the European Union, and a Ksh 4.3 billion (28 million euros) loan from KfW.

In renewable energy and climate action, France has invested Ksh 80.6 billion (525 million euros) in Kenya for the last decade and remains Kenya’s first bilateral partner for energy provision.

France contributes to Kenya’s goal of 100% renewable electricity production and universal access by 2030. With ongoing projects such as the reinforcement of the Kenya Electric Network

Transmission, 9.6 million people will benefit from enhanced electricity provision through French investments.

During her visit, Eléonore Caroit toured a recent project supported by a direct French Treasury loan of over KSh 3 billion (22 million euros). The financing is strengthening the capacity of the

Kenya Forest Service to enhance forest fire protection, contributing to the national goal of maintaining at least 20% forest cover by 2030.

Additionally, in infrastructure and health, France has invested KSh 217 billion (1.41 billion euros) over the last decade. Key investments cover the expansion of water transport and infrastructure

facilities to improve quality of life, as well as initiatives to strengthen equitable access to healthcare services, train qualified health personnel and support food security. For instance, in

2024, France and Kenya commissioned a new water treatment plant and pipelines in Kigoro (Nairobi), improving water quality for four million residents of Nairobi.

During her visit, Eléonore Caroit launched a new 2025–2028 project tackling sickle cell disease care in Kenya and Tanzania. The project is funded with KSh 369 million (2.4 million euros) by

French Development Agency and KSh 115 million (750,000 euros) by the Pierre Fabre Foundation.

Similarly, in the cultural sphere, France is investing over KSh 384 million (€2.5 million) in the period between 2024 and 2026 through the Création Africa programme to bolster Kenya’s creative economy and digital skills. France advances creation and innovation in the cultural and digital creative industries through Alliance Française in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret, alongside

dedicated programmes.

Further, Nairobi, for the first time outside a Francophone African country, will host the Africa Forward Summit from May 11 to 12, 2026, demonstrating the growing pan-African and inclusive approach to strengthening cooperation between Africa and France in areas of mutual benefit.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to consolidate the sustainability and strength of the Kenya-France partnership. Deliberations will address reform of the international financial architecture, energy transition, green industrialisation, blue economy, artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture and health. Outcomes will feed into subsequent deliberations under the French G7 Presidency at the G7 Summit to be held in Évian-les-Bains in June 2026.