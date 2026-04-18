Africa

Pope lashes out at foreigners who exploit Africa

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read
Joyful crowds turned out to welcome the Pope as he delivered his message of peace to areas raged by a separatist insurgency

Pope Leo XIV has criticised foreigners who exploit the wealth of Africa for profit during his visit to a conflict-hit region of Cameroon.

It is one of several forthright remarks he has made over the last day, including blasting those who spend billions on wars and telling Cameroon’s government to root out corruption for peace to prevail.

He has spent the day in Bamenda, a city at the centre of Cameroon’s brutal and long-running separatist rebellion.

Internal problems were exacerbated by outsiders who “in the name of profit, continue to lay their hands on the African continent to exploit and plunder it”, he told an estimated 20,000 worshippers at a Mass at Bamenda Airport.

Earlier, joyful crowds sang, drummed and waved flags to welcome the leader of the Catholic Church, who arrived under military escort in a bullet-proof white vehicle.

Ahead of his visit, Anglophone separatists had announced a period of “safe travel passage”.

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The Pope’s first stop was at a peace meeting in Bamenda held at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral about the nearly 10-year insurgency in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions that has left at least 6,000 people dead and many more forced from their homes.

“The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,” he told the gathering – comments that follow US President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the pontiff, who last year became the first US-born Pope.

“Those who rob your land of its resources generally invest much of the profit in weapons, thus perpetuating an endless cycle of destabilisation and death,” said the 70-year-old Pope.

Since 2017, those seeking to create a breakaway state in Cameroon’s Anglophone region have been fighting government forces.

They are angered by what they see as the marginalisation of Cameroon’s English-speaking minority by the Francophone-dominated government.

Religious leaders and victims of the Anglophone conflict took turns to share the impact of the fighting with the Pope.

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