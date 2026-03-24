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EACC arrests Nakuru Water officer over bribery allegations

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, is a Leak Detection Officer

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) employee over allegations of bribery.

The suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint by a member of the public who claimed the officer demanded Ksh 15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate.

Acting on the complaint, EACC conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving the bribe.

During the arrest, the detectives recovered Ksh 15,000 on hand, Ksh 100,000 hidden in socks, and Ksh 18,000 from his coat pocket.

The suspect was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office, Nakuru, for processing and later detained at Central Police Station.

He was released on a police cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of the investigation.

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The EACC is urging members of the public to report corruption and to stand firm against bribery.

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