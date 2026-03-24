Kenya to host Australia, India and Malawi in FIFA Women’s series next month

Kenya is set to host Australia, India, and Malawi for Group 4 of the 2026 FIFA Women’s Series international friendlies, scheduled from April 11 to 15 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

These bring to 16 the number of women’s teams lined up for the inaugural edition of the FIFA series 2026.

Australia will open the tournament against Malawi on the 11th of next month, with the match commencing at 2pm before paving way for Harambee Starlets who will face India at 6pm .

The winners from these encounters will progress to the final, which is slated for April 15th at 6pm, while losers will meet for a 3rd place playoff at 2pm.

The other three women’s groups will take place in Brazil, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 host Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.

Approved by the FIFA Council in December 2022, the FIFA Series also strengthens holistic football development beyond the pitch.

Hosting and participating MAs benefit from hands-on experience in event delivery, operational planning, referee development and competition organisation, mirroring the conditions of major international tournaments and strengthening capacity across multiple functional areas.

All FIFA Series 2026 matches will be broadcast to a global audience, increasing access for fans worldwide while enhancing the visibility of the participating teams.