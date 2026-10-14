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EACC backs stronger oversight in management of public funds

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called for stronger coordination among independent oversight institutions to promote accountability, transparency and prudent use of public resources.

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde attended a consultative meeting of the Heads of Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIO) on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, where the institutions discussed ways to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery.

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The meeting was chaired by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, who also chairs the CCIO.

The discussions focused on shared challenges facing the institutions and opportunities for collaboration in executing their respective constitutional and statutory mandates.

Participants also discussed the importance of responsible leadership, effective oversight and institutional independence in promoting good governance and ensuring public institutions remain accountable to citizens.

The CCIO brings together heads of commissions and independent offices to facilitate consultation, cooperation and the sharing of best practices on matters of common interest.

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Through the forum, the institutions seek to strengthen their oversight roles, address common challenges and improve their contribution to constitutionalism, accountability and public service delivery.

The EACC works alongside other independent oversight bodies to safeguard public resources, uphold ethical standards and promote transparency in the public interest.

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