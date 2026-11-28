A Busia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing terrorism-related materials and collecting information intended to facilitate terrorist activities.

Allan Odhiambo, alias Isaa Odhiambo, was sentenced by Busia Chief Magistrate Nyaloti Ameyo after being found guilty of two offences under Sections 29 and 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

However, the court acquitted him of a separate charge of being a member of a terrorist group.

The prosecution told the court that Odhiambo knowingly possessed a mobile phone containing more than 80 videos linked to Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The videos included extremist propaganda, executions, terrorist training and content intended to radicalise and recruit individuals into terrorist activities.

Forensic analysis linked the mobile phone and SIM card to Odhiambo, establishing that the material was stored on a device under his control.

Expert witnesses also testified that the videos promoted violent extremism and terrorist activities.

The prosecution presented forensic, electronic and expert evidence in support of the case.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Ameyo found that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Odhiambo knowingly possessed articles connected to the commission of a terrorist act and collected information intended to facilitate terrorist activities.

Odhiambo has 14 days to appeal against both the conviction and the sentence.