Professional wrestler Bronson Reed has died aged 38, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced.

The company said the wrestler, whose real name is Jermaine Haley, died on Friday due to medical complications but did not give further details.

Paying tribute, WWE added: “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.”

They also offered condolences to the Australian’s family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

WWE has been contacted for further comment.

Haley was honoured at the WWE event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia on Friday.

The show began with a 10-bell salute for Haley and in his match, Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens wore an armband that read “Bronson” and addressed the crowd.

Owens said Haley loved performing.

“I knew for a fact, beyond performing in this ring, he loved his family more than anything so tonight if there is anything to take away from a tragedy like that – it’s take care of each other and love each other… Forgive each other,” Owens said.

“Bronson, for me, we were lucky to have you and you will be extremely missed.”

WWE greats posted tributes online including the retired 16-time world champion Ric Flair, who wrote: “another soldier in our business that left us way too early!”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page said “I was deeply saddened to read about the passing of Bronson Reed. I couldn’t help but think of Eddie. Such a shame. My heart goes out to his friends & family. RIP brother.”

WWE wrestler Eddie Guerrero – known as Latino Heat – died of heart failure at age 38 in 2005.

Australian pro wrestler Brendan Vink, who goes by Duke Hanson, posted “I love you, Jermaine.” on X.

According to wrestling media outlets, Haley had recently been recovering from injuries sustained during the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier in November.

He did not have a match during the event but was tossed off the stage and through a set of tables during a brawl.

Haley initially competed around the independent wrestling scene as Jonah Rock and J-Rock before signing with WWE in 2019.

He was released in 2021 before returning a year and continuing with WWE up until his death. In 2024, he won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Haley is the second wrestler to die in the last few months after Benjamin Satterley, an English wrestling star passed away at the age of 40 in September.

No cause of death was provided at the time.