President William Ruto has embarked on the second phase of his eight-day development tour of Western Kenya, where he is expected to launch several projects across the region.

The President kicked off his tour in Butula, Busia County, where he launched construction of the 55-kilometre Butula-Nambale-Amukura, Amukura-Machakusi and Kotur-Kocholia roads at a cost of Ksh3.3 billion.

Ruto also flagged off the Ksh1.3 billion Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, which is expected to connect 16,000 households across Busia County to the national electricity grid.

The second phase runs from November 28 to December 1 and will cover Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

Addressing residents in Butula, Ruto outlined the government’s development plans for the county, including interventions to address perennial flooding, which he said had displaced more than 10,000 people.

“We are implementing our development plans and addressing the challenges facing our citizens, including fixing the perennial flooding problem that displaced more than 10,000 residents in Busia County. ‘Mama Serikali Saidia’ can now live safely in her home,” said Ruto.

The second phase of the regional tour follows an earlier round of engagements in Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties, where the president launched and inspected various infrastructure projects.