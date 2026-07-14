Ruto confident new police plan will boost Nairobi security

President William Ruto has expressed confidence that the soon-to-be-unveiled Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will transform security in the capital by strengthening collaboration between communities, law enforcement agencies, and county authorities.

The President described the Nairobi Metropolitan Police as a community-centred policing model, designed to place residents at the heart of security planning and decision-making. He disclosed that the government had made significant progress in its establishment.

The head of state explained that the framework would bring together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, the Nairobi County Government, and other stakeholders, with a collective aim of identifying local security priorities, enhancing oversight, and developing solutions through consultation and public participation.

“The roll-out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days, laying the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable, and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area,” President Ruto said.

He added that the new approach is intended to improve coordination among security agencies while strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.

“We will strengthen public safety, deepen trust between communities and law enforcement, and build safer and more secure neighbourhoods for all,” he affirmed.

The President’s remarks followed a briefing at State House, Nairobi, on the initiative’s progress. Those present included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and other senior government officials.