Local NewsNEWS

Ruto confident new police plan will boost Nairobi security

President says new framework will bring residents, police and county government together to strengthen security, accountability, and public trust.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
President William Ruto met officials from the Ministry of Interior led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, National Police Service leadership led by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, and the Nairobi County Government led by Governor Johnson Sakaja. Photo/PCS

President William Ruto has expressed confidence that the soon-to-be-unveiled Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will transform security in the capital by strengthening collaboration between communities, law enforcement agencies, and county authorities.

The President described the Nairobi Metropolitan Police as a community-centred policing model, designed to place residents at the heart of security planning and decision-making. He disclosed that the government had made significant progress in its establishment.

The head of state explained that the framework would bring together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, the Nairobi County Government, and other stakeholders, with a collective aim of identifying local security priorities, enhancing oversight, and developing solutions through consultation and public participation.

“The roll-out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days, laying the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable, and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area,” President Ruto said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

He added that the new approach is intended to improve coordination among security agencies while strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.

“We will strengthen public safety, deepen trust between communities and law enforcement, and build safer and more secure neighbourhoods for all,” he affirmed.

Epson Corporation announces 100% transition to green energy globally
Government announces change of protocols for accessing KICC
Machogu underscores government’s commitment to address gender inequalities
Duale hosts Czech Republic PM at the National Defence College

The President’s remarks followed a briefing at State House, Nairobi, on the initiative’s progress. Those present included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and other senior government officials.

Expect above normal rainfall during long rains season, Weatherman says
Over 2,600 apply for Judiciary jobs as JSC vows transparent hiring process
‘Forgotten’ Village: Tabaita residents decry over lack of development
Police in Kisumu destroy over 200 litres of illicit brew hidden in a thicket
National Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday
Share This Article
Previous Article EACC, DPP unveil joint strategy to strengthen corruption investigations and prosecutions
- Advertisement -
Latest News
EACC, DPP unveil joint strategy to strengthen corruption investigations and prosecutions
Local News NEWS
Head of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) Dr Robert Aruho
Dr. Robert Aruho appointed to lead global antelope conservation efforts
County News
Why wealthy Kenyans are seeking alternative homes in South Africa, UK
Business Local Business
PCEA Mai A Ihii Booth High School closed after principal’s arrest
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Africa

India increases Africa lending in the race to counter China

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya hosts conference on integration of non-HIV services into HIV programs

County NewsNEWS

I know what i want, says Raila

International NewsNEWS

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship leaves Cape Verde after three evacuated

Show More