EACC, FBI deepen partnership to combat transnational corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has reaffirmed its commitment to a long-standing strategic partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to intensify the fight against public corruption, economic crimes, illicit financial flows and money laundering.

During a high-level courtesy visit to EACC headquarters, Abdi Mohamud, the EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, hosted Andrew Bailey, the Deputy Director of the FBI.

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Mohamud described it as an affirmation of trust and a significant act of commitment to deepening the collaboration between the two institutions in tackling organized crime and transnational corruption.

Abdi Mohamud emphasized that corruption is no longer a localized challenge but a transnational threat that undermines global financial systems and security frameworks.

He noted that strengthening anti-corruption efforts is a strategic imperative for both Kenya and the United States, as it fosters economic growth, encourages foreign direct investment, and ensures the effective use of development assistance.

“Corruption fuels fraud, enables illicit financial flows, and undermines economic, financial, and security systems across jurisdictions,” stated Mohamud. He further highlighted that corruption beyond borders directly impacts nations by distorting market competition and increasing global security risks through weakened governance.

On his part, Andrew Barley, commended EACC for its commitments and professionalism in tackling corruption and economic crimes through robust investigations and asset recovery.He further noted that efforts are underway to appoint a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager to strengthen collaboration with the Commission in combating illicit financial flows and money laundering, thereby safeguarding the economic security interests of both countries.

“The FBI will continue to partner with the Commission in sharing of intelligence, strengthening mutual legal assistance and tracing of corruptly acquire assets,” stated Mr. Bailey. The Deputy Director further pledged to enhance the technical support to the Commission through specialized training for its investigators.

The CEO acknowledged that the partnership between the EACC and the FBI has already yielded substantial results through technical support and capacity-building initiatives.

A cornerstone of this cooperation is the joint EACC–FBI Task Force, established in 2024, which comprises 24 specialized officers drawn from headquarters and regional offices. Other areas of collaboration include: modernization of investigation interview rooms and acquisition of specialized tools including software and key licenses for digital investigations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment in deepening the collaboration in the shared areas of interest of investigation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building to combat corruption, money laundering and other economic and transnational crimes.