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Interior CS Murkomen reshuffles regional, county commissioners

The reshuffle affects Regional and County Commissioners to enhance service delivery and the coordination of national government functions across the country.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced immediate transfers, promotions and deployments affecting senior national government administrators.

The reshuffle targets Regional Commissioners (RCs) and County Commissioners (CCs) in new changes aimed at enhancing service delivery and coordination of national government functions across the country.

Among those affected is Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Nyaboke Onyacha, who has been transferred to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich, who had been serving in the Eastern region, will replace her at the Coast.

Western Regional Commissioner Samson Macharia Irungu and Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Nkatha Mworoh have both been transferred to the Office of the President headquarters.

At the same time, Meru County Commissioner Jacob Muganda has been promoted and deployed as the new Eastern Regional Commissioner, while Kakamega County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha has been promoted and moved to the Nyanza region.

Allan Machari, who was based at the Office of the President headquarters, will now head the Western region.

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“The transfers have taken into consideration the strengths and experiences of the officers as we address the various security and service delivery concerns,” Murkomen said.

He added that the promotions were performance-based. “The promoted officers have the requisite qualifications, valuable experience and demonstrated zeal and exemplary performance in their duties,” he said.

Regional commissioners retained in their positions are Joshua Muriungi Nkanatha (Central), John Odhiambo Otieno (North Eastern) and Dr Abdi Mohammed Hassan (Rift Valley).

The changes, which take effect immediately, have seen 16 County Commissioners and seven Senior Deputy County Commissioners (SDCCs) transferred.

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