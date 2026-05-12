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Funding deficit threatens Kenya Kwanza police recruitment pledge

IG Douglas Kanja says the Sh2.9 billion allocation is insufficient to recruit 15,000 officers before the 2027 elections.

Kevin Wachira and Eric Biegon
By Kevin Wachira and Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja appeared before the National Assembly Administration and Security Committee to review budget estimates for the financial year 2026/2027.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has warned that the government’s plan to recruit 25,000 police officers is in jeopardy after the National Treasury allocated Ksh2.9 billion, significantly lower than the Ksh6.7 billion needed to recruit 15,000 officers before the 2027 General Election.

In the 2026/2027 budget estimates, the National Treasury has earmarked Sh143.19 billion for the National Police Service. Of this amount, Ksh2.9 billion is designated for the recruitment of police officers.

While appearing before the National Assembly Administration and Security Committee to review budget estimates for the financial year 2026/2027, Kanja stated that the National Police Service (NPS) requires nearly Ksh7 billion to ensure an adequate number of police officers are recruited ahead of next year’s general elections.

“The proposed allocation of Ksh2.9 billion is insufficient. The lion’s share of these funds will go to pay pending bills for the operations of the 10,000 recruits currently in training,” said Inspector General Kanja.

The budget prioritises the recruitment of at least 10,000 officers, enhancing welfare for police personnel, and modernising the police airwing.

“We currently have three operational aircrafts out of a total of nine, and all of them need refurbishment,” the Inspector General explained.

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The National Police Service has also advocated for increased funding to improve transport capacity for police officers.

“In terms of transport, we operate at only 50 per cent of our need in terms of transport,” said the IG.

The NPS faces a deficit of 4,481 vehicles; it needs 8,400 but currently has only 2,833 operational vehicles and 1,066 grounded.

The Inspector General further indicated plans to acquire electric vehicles for police use, particularly in urban centres.

“We are also moving towards electric motor vehicles, primarily to be used in urban areas, while the diesel vehicles will be deployed to rural areas,” said IG Douglas Kanja.

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