County NewsNEWS

EACC joins launch of CAIPs compliance and implementation exercise

The initiative is a key pillar in accelerating agro-industrialisation and strengthening local economies nationwide.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
The initiative is a key pillar in accelerating agro-industrialisation and strengthening local economies nationwide

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) joined national and county leaders at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry headquarters in Nairobi for the launch of a compliance monitoring exercise on the development and implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) Programme.

The initiative is a key pillar in accelerating agro-industrialisation and strengthening local economies nationwide.

Speaking during the launch, EACC Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru commended the Ministry, the Council of Governors, and County Governments for partnering with the Commission to safeguard the CAIPs programme.

She called on county administrations to strengthen systems that promote transparency and accountability, noting that collaboration among institutions remains critical in advancing Kenya’s development agenda under Kenya Vision 2030.

In remarks delivered on behalf of Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana emphasised that the compliance monitoring exercise is both timely and necessary.

He noted that it provides an important opportunity to assess whether the implementation of CAIPs aligns with the legal, financial management, procurement, and governance frameworks guiding public investments in Kenya.

Almost a third of people in Gaza not eating for days, UN food programme warns
State to upgrade National Tuberculosis Reference Lab
Let’s nurture tree seedlings to maturity, CS Tuya urge Kenyans
Artisans to be certified through RPL

Representing the Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Jonathan Bii, Governor of Uasin Gishu County, described the monitoring exercise as a constructive step toward strengthening governance systems, identifying risks early, and ensuring effective delivery of the programme.

County governments reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, prudent management of public resources, and full cooperation with monitoring teams.

The CAIPs initiative is expected to unlock opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, MSMEs, and investors while promoting manufacturing, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across Kenya’s counties.

Source: EACC

Owino demands culpability as parliament backs new police commission nominees
DP Gachagua brokers deal in Kiambu County leadership
Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal: MPs notified on President Ruto´s memo
Organic farmers launch exclusive market in Githunguri
Campaign to sensitize Kenyans on data protection kicks off
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Redefining cancer care in Sub-Saharan Africa
Next Article President William Ruto assents to key three Bills
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Solberg takes a commanding lead after 6 stages of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally
Rally Sports
Waiguru boosts Kariti residents with socio-economic empowerment items
County News NEWS
All set for UDA party primaries in 18 counties
Local News NEWS
President William Ruto assents to key three Bills
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

KFS suspends eco camp sanctuary block in Ngong forest

County News

Police on the hunt of a trader accused of vandalizing Kenya Power equipment

County News

Ukambani leader calls for unity, accountable leadership, and inclusive growth

Local NewsNEWS

EACC arrests three traffic officers in Naivasha over bribery

Show More