EACC joins launch of CAIPs compliance and implementation exercise

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) joined national and county leaders at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry headquarters in Nairobi for the launch of a compliance monitoring exercise on the development and implementation of the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) Programme.

The initiative is a key pillar in accelerating agro-industrialisation and strengthening local economies nationwide.

Speaking during the launch, EACC Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru commended the Ministry, the Council of Governors, and County Governments for partnering with the Commission to safeguard the CAIPs programme.

She called on county administrations to strengthen systems that promote transparency and accountability, noting that collaboration among institutions remains critical in advancing Kenya’s development agenda under Kenya Vision 2030.

In remarks delivered on behalf of Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana emphasised that the compliance monitoring exercise is both timely and necessary.

He noted that it provides an important opportunity to assess whether the implementation of CAIPs aligns with the legal, financial management, procurement, and governance frameworks guiding public investments in Kenya.

Representing the Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Jonathan Bii, Governor of Uasin Gishu County, described the monitoring exercise as a constructive step toward strengthening governance systems, identifying risks early, and ensuring effective delivery of the programme.

County governments reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, prudent management of public resources, and full cooperation with monitoring teams.

The CAIPs initiative is expected to unlock opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, MSMEs, and investors while promoting manufacturing, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across Kenya’s counties.

Source: EACC