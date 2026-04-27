Somali national linked to Al-Shabaab jailed for 60 years by Nairobi court

A Somali national has been jailed for being a member of a terrorist group, Al-Shabaab.

Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, alias Ali, was sentenced Monday by the Kahawa magistrates’ court after the DPP presented four witnesses in court.

The court sentenced Hassanow to serve 10 years’ imprisonment for being a member of Al-Shabaab, and an additional 10 years for organising a meeting in support of a terrorist group.

He was also sentenced to serve 10 years for the offence of Radicalisation, another 10 years for recruiting members of a terrorist group and an additional 10 years for Facilitating recruitment of members of a terrorist group.

On the charge of financing travel for terrorism purposes, the court ordered him to serve 10 years’ imprisonment.

The court heard that on or before 2nd April 2024 at Kehancha Township in Kehancha Sub-County within Migori County, the accused person was found to be a member of a terrorist group, namely Al-Shabaab, which is an outlawed terrorist organisation by the Kenyan Gazette Notice number 12585 of 2010, in contravention of the said Act.

He also organised a meeting, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the agenda of the meeting was in support of a terrorist group, namely Al-Shabaab.

Hassanow orchestrated the recruitment and radicalisation of a minor, whom he lured with promises of financial gain, military training, and religious reward.

He further facilitated the minor’s attempted journey from Migori County to Somalia to join the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, providing logistical guidance, travel routes, and financial support.

The court had ruled that evidence presented by the prosecuting counsel, Kennedy Amwayi, demonstrated that the accused played a central role in influencing and preparing the minor for terrorism-related activities.

The court further found that the testimony of the victim was credible and consistent, establishing a clear pattern of ideological indoctrination, planning, and facilitation.

“I make a finding that the prosecution established a troubling narrative of facilitation, ideological, and preparation and did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was the author, financier, recruiter, or radicalizer as charged in all counts. Having meticulously analysed each count, the applicable statutory provisions, and the evidence tendered by both the prosecution and the defence, this court concludes that the accused is guilty as charged,” ruled Hon.Ombewa.

Boaz Ombewa ordered the accused person to serve the sentence concurrently.

SOURCE: ODPP