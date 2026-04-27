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NCIC condemns alleged hate speech by Bare Sahara

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday dismissed as fake a social media post claiming that Sahara Bare had been released.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has condemned alleged hateful remarks by Bare Sahara Ahmed from Garissa County.

The aspiring legislator was arrested on Sunday following investigations into a widely circulated video said to contain incendiary statements that could undermine national unity.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday dismissed as fake a social media post claiming that Sahara Bare had been released.

According to the DCI, the suspect remains in custody and has not been granted bail, contrary to the claims.

“As a Commission mandated to facilitate peaceful coexistence among Kenyans, we remind all Kenyans that while the Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of expression, this right is not absolute. It does not extend to hate speech, incitement to violence, or propaganda for war. We all have a duty to uphold the law and promote unity rather than division”, NCIC warned.

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The commission stated that every Kenyan has the right to reside, work, and conduct lawful activities in any part of the country without fear of discrimination or intimidation.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the Commission has taken action leading to the arrest of the aspiring legislator”, NCIC CEO Daniel Mutegi said.

“This step underscores our commitment to enforcing the law fairly and without fear or favour. The matter is now before the relevant authorities, and due process will be followed in accordance with the law”, he explained.

The commission further urged Kenyans to remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from spreading misinformation or engaging in actions that may heighten tensions.

It asked all leaders to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue.

“We must safeguard the peaceful gains and unity we have enjoyed as a country over time. Kenya belongs to all of us. Let us keep it peaceful and cohesive”.

 

 

 

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