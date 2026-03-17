Kibendo landslide victims receive new homes

Kibendo residents in the Keiyo North area in Elgeyo-Marakwet have been awarded new homes following a landslide that swept houses in the area last year.

The development is part of an ongoing rebuilding initiative aimed at restoring livelihoods in the area.

The Chairman of Elgeyo-Marakwet Professionals, Albert Kochei, presided over the handover of two newly completed houses in Kibendo and Singore villages, marking a significant milestone in the recovery efforts following the devastating landslides that displaced several families last year in December.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kochei said the reconstruction project began with a groundbreaking ceremony on January 9, and progress has since been steady across affected areas.

“We are here today to hand over two completed houses to families in Kibendo and Singore. This project is part of a broader effort to rebuild homes destroyed by landslides and restore dignity to the affected families,” Kochei said.

He noted that the rebuilding programme is being implemented in Marakwet East, particularly in Sambirir Ward, covering Chesongoch, Kibendo, Singore and other parts of the Kerio Valley.

According to Kochei, 64 houses are being constructed across Kerio Valley, while 54 are under construction in Chesongoch. The two places had been acutely affected by landslides.

“In Kibendo and Singore, one house each has already been completed and handed over to the owners. The works have been done according to the bill of quantities and meet the required construction standards,” he said.

Kochei added that the houses were built through a collaborative effort involving the appointed committee and the National Youth Service (NYS), who have officially handed over the completed units to the beneficiaries.

“The construction of each house cost approximately Sh1,000,500, and we are satisfied that the work has been done professionally and within the required specifications,” he explained.

He expressed optimism that the entire rebuilding programme would be completed soon.

“We anticipate that all the remaining projects will be completed by the end of May, after which they will be officially handed over to the respective owners,” Kochei said.

One of the beneficiaries, Doris Jepkorir Kosgei, expressed gratitude after receiving the keys to her new home, saying the house had restored hope to her family.

“I am very thankful for this support. Now that I have a new home, what remains for me is to work hard and take care of my children,” she said.

Kochei said the rebuilding initiative is expected to provide safer housing for dozens of families who lost their homes to landslides in the region.