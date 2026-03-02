County NewsNEWS

Kenyan Prof Muigua joins Asian International Arbitration Centre Court

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Prof Muigua joins the recently established AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court), which seeks to elevate the role of Alternative Dispute Resolution globally from its seat in Malaysia.

A Kenyan law scholar, Environmental Consultant, and mediator, Prof. Kariuki Muigua, has been named as a member of the inaugural Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Court of Arbitration.

Prof Muigua, a Chartered arbitrator, joins the recently established AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court), which seeks to elevate the role of Alternative Dispute Resolution globally from its seat in Malaysia.

The inaugural AIAC Court comprises a diverse panel of Court Members with extensive and renowned international and domestic ADR experience. The Court Members will assume an instrumental role in reinforcing the AIAC’s stature and contribute to the overall effectiveness of the AIAC Court.

Speaking when he confirmed his appointment to the 25 Member AIAC Court, Prof Muigua disclosed that a Communique from AIAC noted that the inaugural AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court) has been established to fulfil the mandate of delivering neutral, independent and efficient world-class alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) services.

“My appointment to the AIAC Court is an honour to the people of Kenya as it recognises our national alternative dispute resolution aspirations, which I cherish,” Prof Muigua said. He added, “As an AIAC Court Member, I will strive to further entrench and reinforce Justice systems that promote Economic advancement through International Commercial Arbitration principles.”

According to the communique from the AIAC, pursuant to the formalisation of the Second Supplementary Agreement to the Host Country Agreement on 24th December 2025 between the Government of Malaysia and the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO), the inaugural AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court) has been established to honour the mandate pivotal in delivering neutral, independent and efficient world-class alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) services.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai survives impeachment for second time
June 17 protests: Boniface Kariuki burial underway in Kangema
Authorities in Turkana to return 65 livestock stolen from Jie Uganda
Meru: Residents want Mwangaza’s impeachment legal fees made public

The AIAC Court is constituted in tandem with the enforcement of the Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2024, the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Act 2024, Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Regulations 2025, and the AIAC Suite of Rules 2026, which came into force on 1st January 2026.

Construction of multi-billion fish processing plant takes shape
President Ruto presides over swearing-in of new CDF, top KDF command
Xi stresses youth, solidarity, inclusiveness in vision for shared future
Roto Tanks donates 500 tanks to support access to clean water by household
KQ plane makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UDA postpones grassroot elections following MP Ng’eno’s death
Next Article Ruto condoles with family of late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto condoles with family of late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno
Local News
UDA postpones grassroot elections following MP Ng’eno’s death
Local News
Kenya expects export hit as conflict in Mideast intensifies
Business Local Business
Starlets to face Benin tonight in WAFCON preps
Football Sports

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Burkina Faso bans more foreign media outlets

County NewsMore

 Family in anguish after mysterious disappearance of 18 year old son

International News

Haiti’s prime minister ousted after six months

Local News

IMF closely monitoring situation in Kenya, affirms support for economic recovery

Show More