Kenyan Prof Muigua joins Asian International Arbitration Centre Court

A Kenyan law scholar, Environmental Consultant, and mediator, Prof. Kariuki Muigua, has been named as a member of the inaugural Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Court of Arbitration.

Prof Muigua, a Chartered arbitrator, joins the recently established AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court), which seeks to elevate the role of Alternative Dispute Resolution globally from its seat in Malaysia.

The inaugural AIAC Court comprises a diverse panel of Court Members with extensive and renowned international and domestic ADR experience. The Court Members will assume an instrumental role in reinforcing the AIAC’s stature and contribute to the overall effectiveness of the AIAC Court.

Speaking when he confirmed his appointment to the 25 Member AIAC Court, Prof Muigua disclosed that a Communique from AIAC noted that the inaugural AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court) has been established to fulfil the mandate of delivering neutral, independent and efficient world-class alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) services.

“My appointment to the AIAC Court is an honour to the people of Kenya as it recognises our national alternative dispute resolution aspirations, which I cherish,” Prof Muigua said. He added, “As an AIAC Court Member, I will strive to further entrench and reinforce Justice systems that promote Economic advancement through International Commercial Arbitration principles.”

According to the communique from the AIAC, pursuant to the formalisation of the Second Supplementary Agreement to the Host Country Agreement on 24th December 2025 between the Government of Malaysia and the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO), the inaugural AIAC Court of Arbitration (AIAC Court) has been established to honour the mandate pivotal in delivering neutral, independent and efficient world-class alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) services.

The AIAC Court is constituted in tandem with the enforcement of the Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2024, the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Act 2024, Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Regulations 2025, and the AIAC Suite of Rules 2026, which came into force on 1st January 2026.