Ebola: Kenya intensifies surveillance, screens 34,500 travellers

Kenya has intensified screening and surveillance at all points of entry, including airports, seaports, and land border crossings, following the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) involving the Bundibugyo strain currently affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Although no Ebola case has been reported, the country remains on high alert due to close regional connectivity via road, air, trade, and population movement.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, while giving a status report, said enhanced surveillance and preparedness measures had been activated across the country amid increased regional movement of people and goods.

“Kenya has significantly intensified national preparedness measures aimed at preventing importation of the disease, ensuring rapid detection, and mounting a coordinated response should any case be identified in the country”, the CS said.

As of May 18, 2026, more than 34,500 travellers had undergone screening, including 18,552 international travellers, 5,848 local travellers, 2,514 truck drivers, and 4,729 conveyances.

Duale clarified that there is currently no blanket quarantine for truck drivers or travellers. However, enhanced risk-based screening and monitoring measures are in place in line with International Health Regulations and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance.

Additional preparedness measures include:

Deployment of an online passenger surveillance system;

Population mobility mapping in high-risk border regions;

Enhanced airport surveillance through the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority ; and

; and Strengthened cross-border coordination with Uganda, the DRC, WHO, the East African Community , and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention .

Kenya has also enhanced laboratory preparedness and diagnostic capacity through designated testing facilities at Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kisumu, KEMRI Nairobi, the National Public Health Laboratory, and mobile laboratory platforms.

Counties have been further directed to maintain dedicated sample transport arrangements to support rapid testing and response efforts.

On clinical preparedness, the Ministry is mapping ambulance capacity in high-risk counties with support from the Kenya Red Cross Society and strengthening engagement with private hospitals to improve early detection, referral, and reporting systems.

“We are equally prioritising risk communication and community engagement to ensure the public receives accurate and timely information. Community Health Promoters are supporting surveillance and sensitisation activities, while engagements with transport operators, media houses, digital influencers, and telecommunications partners are ongoing to support the dissemination of verified public health information and reduce misinformation and panic,” he said.

Kenyans have been advised to exercise caution by practising regular handwashing with soap and clean running water, avoiding contact with sick persons or bodily fluids where possible, and seeking immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding, particularly following travel to affected areas.

Members of the public can access Ebola Virus Disease information and key public health messages by dialling *719# or calling 719.

“We wish to assure the country that Kenya has significantly strengthened its preparedness systems over the years and remains better positioned to prevent importation, rapidly detect suspected cases, and respond effectively to any potential outbreak,” Duale assured.

The Ministry pledged to continue closely monitoring the situation, working with regional and international partners, and keeping the public informed as the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, a total of 543 suspected cases were recorded in DRC, including 32 laboratory-confirmed cases, while the death toll reached 136, said DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba during a media briefing on Tuesday.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the “scale and speed” of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda on Tuesday, saying an emergency committee would meet later in the day to issue temporary recommendations