Nviiri, Maandy, Ssaru feature on new track ‘One by One’

Producer DTX has officially released “One by One,” a new arbantone single featuring Maandy, Ssaru and Nviiri.

Written as a bold, fast-moving dialogue on love, denial, accusation and proof, the song turns relationship tension into a catchy, quotable exchange designed for replay, conversation and short-form culture.

In the single, Nviiri defends himself, insisting he has only one girl and challenging anyone else claiming him to come forward.

Ssaru pushes back by calling him out as a storyteller, while Maandy steps in with confidence and receipts, turning the song into a layered back-and-forth where each artist brings a different side of the story.

Produced by DTX, “One by One” blends arbantone energy with a strong, memorable hook, making it both a conversation starter and a repeat-listen record.