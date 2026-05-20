Government to commission Ksh 560M road project in coast

The government expects construction of the Ksh 560 million Ngomeni–Mjanaheri Road to bitumen standard to be completed in December this year.

The road in Magarini Sub-County is tipped to help transform the socio-economic landscape of the region by improving transport connectivity, lowering the cost of movement and opening up the area to trade, tourism and investment opportunities.

During an inspection tour of the project, Coast Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mzee Mwinyi said the road would serve as a catalyst for economic growth by improving access to markets and enhancing the movement of people, goods and services across the region.

“The road will open up the Ngomeni area and significantly boost economic activities. Many young people in this region depend on fishing and sand harvesting for their livelihoods, and improved infrastructure will make it easier for them to transport their products, access markets and expand their businesses,” said Mwinyi.

He noted that the project is expected to benefit approximately 600,000 residents within its area of influence, making it one of the most impactful infrastructure investments in the region in recent years.

Mwinyi also lauded President William Ruto for prioritising the project, which is expected to be officially launched during the President’s tour of the Coast region on Friday.

“We commend President William Ruto for recognising the importance of this project and supporting its implementation. We welcome him and his delegation to Magarini for the launch of this landmark development. For many years, this area has lagged behind in terms of major infrastructure projects, and this road represents a significant step towards economic transformation,” he said.

Mwinyi said the project will address transportation challenges and high transport costs owing to the poor road condition that Ngomeni residents have faced for over a decade.

During the rainy season, sections of the road often became impassable, isolating communities and limiting access to essential services.

Local residents have welcomed the project, expressing optimism that it will address long-standing transport challenges and improve livelihoods.

Ngomeni resident Elizabeth Manto said the poor state of the road had negatively affected businesses and made transportation difficult for years.

“The road has been in a deplorable condition for a long time. It has made transport expensive and unreliable, affecting business activities, especially for those involved in fishing and sand harvesting. We are hopeful that the new road will improve our lives and create more opportunities for the community,” she said.

Beyond easing transport challenges, the road is expected to improve market access for fisherfolk, reduce post-harvest losses and stimulate growth in key sectors such as tourism and commerce. The improved connectivity is also anticipated to attract new investments, including businesses seeking access to the region’s emerging international space centre.

The KSh 560 million project is being implemented by CDA with funding from the Government of Kenya and the Italian Cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, is scheduled for completion by December this year.