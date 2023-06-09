New campaign launched to empower and support youth in Kenya

BIC, in partnership with Azziad Nasenya have launched a campaign that aims to inspire the youth in the country to focus on personal care and self-confidence.

The campaign dubbed ‘Wembesha Na BIC’ launched on Friday at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) in Thika and brought together prominent content creators including Nasenya, also an influencer, radio host, and brand ambassador for BIC Miss Soleil.

Joining Azziad, were Dermatologist’s Officer, Rebecca Chacha, and BIC East Africa Marketing Manager, Salome Ngugi.

The panel focused on self-confidence and empowerment, shedding light on Azziad’s success story with all its ups and downs, encouraging students to believe in themselves.

The panel saw the attendance of university students, media and journalists in Kenya, BIC representatives, and strategic partners.

Commenting on the occasion, Salome Ngugi, BIC East Africa Marketing Manager said: “In its second edition, Wembesha Na BIC, helps us reach thousands of students and bring the selfconfidence and empowerment conversation to the youth in Kenya. We are proud of the behavioural change triggers that we are instilling in tomorrow’s generation and are ecstatic about our long-term partnership with Azziad Nasenya who has a strong voice amongst the youth and helps us bring our purpose to life.”

Expressing her delight as a BIC Miss Soleil Brand Ambassador, Azziad Nasenya, said: “I am a true believer in empowerment, for females and males, and my work predominately focuses on that. Collaborating with BIC over the past few years has complemented my work and allowed me to elevate the self-confidence and empowerment conversations and further engage with youth. As someone who has grown up with the popular BIC products, it’s refreshing to work with the people behind the brand and bring its purpose to life through topics I am personally passionate about.”

Wembesha Na BIC was incepted in Kenya in 2022 and is in its second edition. BIC has also launched the ‘I Choose Smooth, I Choose Miss Soleil’ campaign in 2021 which aims to empower, motivate, and inspire young females to embrace their confidence and be the best version of themselves.

Azziad Nasenya has been BIC Miss Soleil’s partner since 2021 and brand ambassador since 2022.