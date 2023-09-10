El-Nino rains: City Hall says county ready to mitigate negative impacts

County says it has devised a comprehensive disaster management plan to support the citizens in responding effectively to the crisis.

Nairobi County assured city residents Sunday that it has put measures in place to mitigate the potential negative effects of the predicted El Nino rains.

The county, which has scheduled a briefing on Monday to disclose strategies taken to deal with the phenomena, says the impending unusual rains have raised concerns about potential floods, landslides, and other natural disasters that could hit the city hard.

“In response to this looming threat, Nairobi City County has devised a comprehensive disaster management plan to address the anticipated impacts and support the citizens in responding effectively to the crisis,” the county said in a statement

The county was, however, quick to point out that collaboration between government agencies, local communities, and relevant stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring a successful disaster management plan.

“This event will provide an opportunity to gain insights into the NCCGs preparedness and response strategies, as well as to engage with the multi-agency team in charge of the Nairobi City disaster management,” City Hall said of the briefing planned for Monday and which will be graced by County Governor Johnson Sakaja