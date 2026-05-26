Elections: Kindiki says Govt will win on development record

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed allegations that the government is planning to rig next year’s General Election, insisting the Kenya Kwanza administration will seek re-election on the strength of its development agenda and delivery record.

Speaking Monday during a public engagement in Kisii, Prof. Kindiki said the government has no reason to manipulate the electoral process because its performance since taking office has already earned the confidence of wananchi across the country.

“We do not need any illegal assistance to win next year’s General Election,” the Deputy President said, in remarks apparently aimed at opposition leaders who have repeatedly questioned the credibility of the 2027 polls.

Prof Kindiki argued that the administration’s investments in roads, electricity connectivity, affordable housing, agriculture, healthcare and education reforms would ultimately vindicate the government when Kenyans head to the ballot.

“Our development record will vindicate us next year,” he said.

The Deputy President accused critics of engaging in premature political campaigns anchored on propaganda instead of offering practical alternatives to Kenyans, saying the next election would present citizens with a clear choice between development-oriented leadership and divisive politics.

“Next year, people will have a choice between development and empty rhetoric,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also strongly rejected claims that the government intends to interfere with the electoral process, warning that such statements could inflame tensions and undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“We reject claims that votes will be stolen. Such statements are irresponsible, dangerous, and capable of undermining national unity and security. Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights peacefully and freely,” he said.

The Deputy President further condemned politically motivated intimidation and violence, saying democracy can only thrive where citizens are free to support leaders of their choice without fear.

“It is unfortunate that some citizens are being threatened, attacked, or even losing their lives because of political differences. Every Kenyan has the constitutional right to support the leader of their choice without coercion, intimidation, or violence,” he added.

Kindiki maintained that the government remains committed to peaceful, transparent and democratic elections, adding that institutions tasked with managing the polls must be allowed to operate independently and professionally.

His remarks come as political activity intensifies across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election, with both government and opposition camps escalating grassroots mobilisation efforts.