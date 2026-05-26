Parliament seeks additional Ksh33B to IEBC ahead of elections

The National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has proposed an additional allocation of Ksh 33 billion to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The proposals were tabled during the Budget and Appropriations Committee sitting chaired by Samuel Atandi, where Departmental Committees presented their scrutiny reports on the 2026/27 Financial Year Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure

At the centre of the proposals is a Ksh 33.4 billion allocation to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bridge funding gaps in election preparedness.

JLAC, chaired by MP George Murugara, told the Budget Committee that the electoral body faces a resource shortfall that could undermine critical pre-election activities.

Lawmakers reviewed the proposals for additional IEBC funding which would go towards ballot papers and statutory forms (Ksh 2.7 billion), KIEMS kits (Ksh 9.3 billion), voter registration and biometric verification (Ksh 2.7 billion), election transport and field mobility (Ksh 1.5 billion), civic education and public communication (Ksh 1.7 billion), and poll officials (Ksh 5.2 billion).

Committee Members learnt that the IEBC plans to register approximately 5.7 million voters.

Legislators raised concerns over preparedness timelines, questioning whether procurement delays could compromise election readiness.

“How do we guarantee timely delivery of KIEMS kits and ballot materials given the current procurement cycle?” Budget and Appropriations Committee Chair Samuel Atandi posed during deliberations, warning that delays have historically affected electoral timelines.

Speaking on pending bills, MP Makali Mulu raised alarm over pending bills particularly on IEBC legal fees amounting to Ksh 4.89 billion and pending bills across justice sector institutions, warning that delayed payments were crippling service delivery.

The Judiciary has requested for additional under the Dispensation of Justice programme to handle election-related disputes anticipated in 2027 and to facilitate new courts across the country.

“The funds will support handling of disputes arising from nominations and the General Election period,” MP Murugara stated.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is seeking funds to recruit staff including complaints officers and investigators, to strengthen oversight functions.

MPs supported the proposal but questioned staffing adequacy.

“Is the JSC sufficiently resourced to handle the rising complaints workload, especially with increased judicial disputes?” asked Christopher Aseka.

In the correctional services, JLAC proposed Ksh 100 million for prison operations and maintenance, citing severe resource constraints, while also recommending Ksh 40 million for the construction of probation offices in Marimanti, Bungoma, Wajir and Baringo.

MPs raised concern over congestion in prisons and welfare conditions.

“Are we adequately addressing overcrowding and rehabilitation needs, or are we simply sustaining incarceration pressures?” MP Mwengi Mutuse queried.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is also requested an additional Ksh 637 million to support staffing, medical insurance and operationalisation of 31 new offices nationwide.

Further, JLAC proposed enhanced funding for human rights institutions, including Ksh 145 million for witness protection, Ksh 78.2 million for the Commission on Administrative Justice, and additional allocations for reparations to victims of rights violations and county-level human rights programmes.

Members of the Budget Committee pledged to ensure sufficient funds are allocated to IEBC and the judiciary.