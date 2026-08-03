Adel Balala crowned 104th NCBA Kenya Amateur matchplay champion

Adel Taufiq Balala of Nyali Golf & Country Club was crowned the 104th NCBA Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion after producing another commanding display to defeat Maahir Patel of Sigona Golf Club 3&2 in the final at Limuru Country Club, sealing a place in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

Balala capped a remarkable week of match play golf that saw him play 125 holes in four days, combining consistency, composure and clinical finishing to secure one of the Kenya Golf Union’s most prestigious amateur titles, completing his amateur golf double having won the Strokeplay Championship in 2021.

His victory concludes a dominant campaign that saw him overcome a strong field of Kenya’s leading amateur golfers on his way to lifting the coveted championship trophy. The championship decider lived up to expectations, bringing together two players who had navigated a demanding knockout draw with impressive performances.

The 27-year-old Balala termed the championship a mental challenge, noting that he was happy to earn a ticket to his fifth Magical Kenya Open next year.

“It’s been a long week and a real test of mental endurance. Playing 125 holes over four days is not easy, but I enjoyed every moment of the challenge. I came into this championship determined to make up for narrowly missing out in the NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship last weekend, and I’m delighted that everything came together. Winning the Matchplay title and earning a place at the Magical Kenya Open makes all the hard work worthwhile,” Balala said.

16-year-old Maahir, who earned his place in the final after edging clubmate Junaid Ayaz Manji on the 21st hole in a gripping semifinal, was seeking his maiden Match Play title. However, Balala proved a step ahead throughout the encounter, closing out the contest on the 16th hole with a convincing 3&2 victory.

Balala opened his campaign with a 2&1 victory over Sylvester Etaan of Golf Park Golf Club before dispatching Rafael Leming’ani of Ruiru Sports Club 5&3 in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he continued his impressive form with a 3&2 win over Pranay Kapur of Royal Johannesburg.

His sternest examination came in Saturday’s semifinal against reigning Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Champion Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga Golf Club. In what proved to be one of the tournament’s most captivating contests, the pair could not be separated after 18 holes, forcing the match into extra holes before Balala eventually emerged victorious after two additional holes to book his place in the championship match, a poetic ending to a story that saw Sandhu snatch the Strokeplay Championship from Balala a week ago.

Maahir also enjoyed an outstanding week, demonstrating exceptional determination throughout the knockout stages. His memorable extra-hole victory over Manji in the semifinals highlighted his fighting spirit and secured a well-deserved place in the final, where he finished runner-up after an impressive campaign.

“If you had told me on Thursday that I’d be playing in the final, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. My goal was simply to take it one match at a time, so to make it all the way has been a fantastic experience. Adel played a great final and deserved the win, but I’m happy I was able to push him and make him work for it. As a 16-year-old, this gives me a lot of confidence, and I’ll take plenty of positives from the week,” Maahir offered.

Speaking after the championship, KGU Chairman Brian Akun congratulated Balala on his outstanding achievement and commended all competitors for delivering a week of high-quality golf that reflected the continued growth and competitiveness of amateur golf in Kenya.

“Congratulations to Adel Taufiq Balala on an outstanding performance throughout the championship. Match play is the ultimate test of strategy, resilience and mental strength, and Adel demonstrated all these qualities on his way to a well-deserved victory. I also commend Maahir Patel for an exceptional tournament and all the players who showcased the high standard of amateur golf in Kenya. The Kenya Golf Union remains committed to providing competitive platforms that continue to nurture talent and strengthen the growth of the game both locally and internationally,” Akun said.

Following the victory, Balala broke into the top ten of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship with 499 points from just three events to occupy the sixth place.

Despite finishing third in Limuru, Sandhu leads the KAGC Order of Merit with 1330 points with John Kamais and Elvis Muigua sitting second and third respectively with 944 and 689 points respectively