Enhancing gender sensitivity in blue economy in IGAD coastal countries

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, through its Agriculture and Environment Division in collaboration with the Gender Affairs Programme, Monday kick started a validation workshop on Gender Analysis of Blue Economy in the IGAD member coastal countries.

The purpose of this four-day workshop held in Mogadishu is to validate regional and national draft reports on Gender Analysis of Blue Economy in the coastal countries of Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan.

Besides the National Focal points from the four coastal countries, the national Focal Points for Blue Economy from Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan are also participating in this validation.

During the four days, participants and national experts will review the draft IGAD regional synthesis report on gender analysis with the aim to validate the draft national report after providing their inputs.

The participants are also required to suggest implementation and intervention plans of the study results.

Abdullahi Mohamoud Ibrahim from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia officially inaugurated the Regional Validation Workshop on Gender Analysis and Blue Economy in the IGAD Coastal Member States. “We greatly appreciate the efforts made by all IGAD member states in harnessing the resources of the ocean, promoting maritime trade, and protecting marine ecosystems. Your active participation has not only contributed to the prosperity of our nations but also strengthened regional cooperation and integration”, he said.

Speaking for the IGAD Executive Secretary at the opening of the workshop, IGAD Head of Mission to Somalia, Abdi, stated: “Before any intervention on Gender and Blue Economy, there is a need to conduct a gender analysis. Accordingly, IGAD commissioned a study that will be presented during this workshop.”

Director of Marine Environment Protection & Aquatic Species at the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy of Somalia, Abdulakdir Abdinor in his opening remarks said: “Our collaborative efforts promise not only economic enhancement but also significant strides in achieving gender balance and inclusiveness. Together, we embark on an exciting pathway of potential and progress.”

The Programme Manager for IGAD Gender Affairs, Amina Farah, took the floor to highlight that the state of Gender in the Blue Economy in the IGAD region required attention and action. “By addressing the challenges faced by women and promoting gender equality, we can unlock the full potential of the blue economy and ensure sustainable development for all”, she added.

At the conclusion of this workshop, participants and national experts would have reviewed the study report, validated it, and developed implementation plans.

The IGAD Blue Economy Project Management Unit commissioned the Gender Analysis of the Blue Economy for IGAD Coastal Countries.

Also, an assessment on Marine and Coastal Biodiversity Resources in the IGAD Coastal Countries, and an Inventory of Pollutants (chemicals and plastics) in IGAD Coastal countries are being conducted and will follow the same validation path in the near future.

IGAD, with the financial support of the Government of Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), is implementing a project titled Enhancing Blue Economy in the IGAD Member States for Biodiversity Conservations and Livelihood Diversification.