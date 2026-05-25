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Equity Bank, MSC ink deal to deepen financial inclusion in fisheries sector

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read

Equity Group has entered into an agreement MicroSave Consulting that will see the two firms collaborate to boost financial access in Kenya’s fisheries sector.

Under the deal, the banking giant targets to advance gender equity within Kenya’s fisheries sector through inclusive finance, technology, and strategic collaboration in a bid to transform livelihoods of fisherfolk.

“This partnership brings together institutions with diverse capabilities, creating a powerful platform to drive impact at scale. The fisheries sector represents a significant but underexploited opportunity. Through this collaboration, we will not only expand financial inclusion but also advance gender equity, strengthen food systems, and support climate resilience,” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Chief Executive Officer.

Accoridng to Dr. Mwangi the initiative will help modernize the fisheries and broader agricultural sectors by integrating digital technologies and data-driven decision-making, positioning them as viable and attractive economic sectors.

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“We are transforming agriculture and fisheries from subsistence activities into vibrant economic sectors. By leveraging digital public infrastructure and AI, we aim to elevate these sectors from traditional, informal engagements into modern economic engines that attract capital, improve productivity, and create inclusive opportunities for women to work alongside their sons and daughters while driving food security and economic growth,” he added.

MicroSave Consulting Group Managing Director Graham A.N. Wright said the renewed collaboration comes at a critical time as Africa faces growing challenges around food security, climate change, and inclusion.

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The partnership will focus on applying data-driven tools and practical digital systems to improve decision-making, strengthen risk management, and support more resilient fisheries livelihoods.

“With climate change and global disruptions threatening food security, I cannot think of a better powerhouse than Equity Bank and the Equity Group Foundation to address these challenges. We aim to create an environment where risks are managed, data is available, and stakeholders, from fishers to traders, can make informed decisions. By linking these communities to tailored financial products and climate-smart solutions, we can address structural barriers and unlock sustainable opportunities for women and youth in the fisheries sector,” said Wright.

Through the partnership, fisherfolk will access capacity building through joint training programs, climate-smart financial solutions, cold storage infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses, and insurance and guarantee mechanisms to de-risk lending.

The partnership will also support the design and delivery of high-impact programs across key areas such as financial inclusion, climate resilience, and gender equity.

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