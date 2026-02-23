BusinessInternational Business

China urges U.S. to revoke unilateral tariffs after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

CGTN
By CGTN
2 Min Read

China on Monday called on the United States to cancel its unilateral tariff measures on trade partners after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that tariffs imposed under emergency powers were unlawful.

Responding to media inquiries, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing will closely monitor Washington’s latest tariff actions and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests. The ministry also urged the U.S. to remove additional unilateral tariffs imposed on its trading partners.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled ruled 6–3 on Friday that President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were illegal. The majority concluded that the IEEPA does not grant the president authority to impose broad import taxes.

The Chinese commerce ministry said China is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the ruling and its potential implications. It reiterated its long-standing opposition to all forms of unilateral tariff increases, stressing that trade wars produce no winners and protectionism offers no way forward.

The ministry said the U.S. measures, including reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs, violate both international trade rules and U.S. domestic law and do not serve the interests of any party. “Facts have repeatedly shown that China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry added that the U.S. is reportedly preparing alternative measures, such as launching trade investigations, in an effort to maintain tariffs on its trading partners. China will continue to follow developments closely and take firm steps to safeguard its interests, it added.

