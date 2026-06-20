Era of foreign aid dependency is over – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya must strengthen its economic self-reliance and emerge as a leading example on the African continent. He asserted that the era of dependence on foreign aid is long gone and called for a greater focus on building a strong and sustainable economy.

Mudavadi also appealed to Kenyans to uphold peace as the country approaches the electioneering period. He stressed the importance of a peaceful, petition-free General Election, urging the nation to remain focused on nation-building to secure a firm economic foundation.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Mama Zipporah Kosgey in Nandi Hills Constituency, Nandi County, Mudavadi explained that Kenya must adapt to a rapidly changing global environment. He noted that countries are increasingly expected to finance their own development through domestic resource mobilisation, investment, trade, and innovation, rather than relying on traditional donor assistance.

“The global dynamics are shifting at a very rapid pace. Countries can no longer depend on aid in the manner they did in the past. The shift in the global development landscape is compelling governments to strengthen their revenue bases and pursue sustainable economic policies capable of supporting national development priorities and ensuring long-term economic resilience,” Mudavadi stated.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further commended Parliament for approving the 2026/2027 Finance Bill, describing it as a critical policy instrument that will enable the government to raise the resources required to fund development programmes and strengthen economic resilience.

“The Finance Bill is critical because the government must have the capacity to generate resources needed to support economic development and deliver services to wananchi. We appreciate Parliament for taking the necessary steps to support the country’s development agenda,” he said.

He noted that the legislation comes at a time when countries worldwide are facing economic uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy costs.

Despite the challenges, Mudavadi expressed confidence that Kenya is on the right path and possesses the capacity to overcome economic difficulties through sound leadership, prudent financial management, and sustained investment in productive sectors.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has affected global fuel prices, placing additional pressure on economies that depend on imported petroleum products. Since Kenya has not been spared from these challenges, fiscal measures are necessary to cushion the country’s economy,” the CS explained.

Mudavadi expressed optimism that Kenya can achieve a petition-free presidential election in 2027, arguing that electoral disputes often consume national resources and prolong political divisions.

He urged eligible citizens who have not yet acquired voter cards to take advantage of upcoming voter registration exercises, emphasising that broad participation is essential in strengthening democratic governance and ensuring that the will of the people is reflected at the ballot box.

Mrs Zipporah Kosgey, wife of former Tinderet MP and ex-Cabinet Minister Hon.Henry Kiprono Kosgey, was remembered for her significant role in supporting the church and the broader Nandi community.