Ex KDF corporal charged with publication of false information, Cybercrime harassment

An ex-corporal of the Kenya Defence Forces was Monday arraigned at Milimani Law courts and charged with five counts of publication of false information and Cybercrime harassment contrary to the law.

Franklin Opiyo Ogonji was presented at the courts for publishing false information about the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla, on his Facebook account.

According to the prosecution, the Ex- Kdf officer harassed the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Ogolla.

The offenses were allegedly committed on diverse dates between December 9, 2022, and July 24, 2023, falsely calculated to cause panic and chaos among the citizens of the Republic of Kenya.

The accused Franklin Opiyo Ogonji who was arrested on 25th August 2023, pleaded not guilty to the charges and urged Chief Magistrate BenMark Enkhubi to release him on a free bond, saying he earned his living through betting.

Opiyo was released on a bond of 100,000 shillings and a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of 50,000 shillings.

The pre-trial date was set for September 15, 2023.

Report by Michael Mwadhinga