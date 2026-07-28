Expanding hope for black rhinos and the communities that share their future

As the world marks World Conservation Day on 28 July, Kenya Rhino Range Expansion (KRRE) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) are highlighting the critical link between conservation, livelihoods, and sustainable economic growth.

Together, the organisations are demonstrating how strategic collaboration between the conservation and private sectors can help unlock economic opportunity while protecting some of Africa’s most important natural assets.

Kenya’s black rhino recovery is one of Africa’s leading conservation success stories. Following a poaching crisis in the 1970s and 1980s that pushed the species to the brink of extinction, Kenya has successfully rebuilt its black rhino population to more than 1,150 animals.

Today, the challenge has evolved from recovery to expansion, creating sufficient safe habitats for rhinos to thrive while ensuring conservation delivers tangible benefits for people and local economies.

KRRE was established to address this challenge by securing and connecting new rhino habitats, aligning stakeholders across government, private sector, and community conservancies, and creating a sustainable model that supports both wildlife and economic development. The initiative has helped enable what is now the world’s largest black rhino sanctuary and is focused on creating the space, partnerships and investment needed for long-term conservation success.

Working alongside KRRE, BCG helped translate this vision into an actionable strategy, aligning stakeholders around a shared ambition and developing a roadmap designed to attract investment, strengthen partnerships and deliver measurable conservation and economic outcomes.

“Conservation can only succeed over the long term if it creates meaningful value for people,” said Jamie Gaymer, CEO of KRRE. “Our vision is to secure more habitat for black rhinos while creating jobs, supporting local economies and strengthening the natural systems that communities depend on. We are working towards a future where conservation is not seen as a cost, but as an investment in people, wildlife and economic prosperity.”

As an umbrella species, black rhinos play a critical role in protecting broader ecosystems. When habitats are secured for rhinos, countless other species benefit alongside the communities and industries that rely on healthy natural landscapes.

Drawing on its expertise in strategy, stakeholder mobilisation and sustainable economic development, BCG supported KRRE in translating its vision into a practical and investable strategy, helping build alignment among partners and creating a roadmap that could attract support from government, communities, and private capital.

“World Conservation Day is an opportunity to recognise that protecting nature and driving economic development are not competing priorities,” said Kenneth Kirumba, Project Leader at BCG, Nairobi. “Our work with KRRE demonstrates how strategic collaboration can unlock both conservation and economic outcomes. By creating a credible, fundable roadmap for expansion, KRRE is helping build a model where thriving ecosystems, sustainable livelihoods and long-term growth reinforce one another.”

The programme aims to create approximately 18,000 jobs over the next five years and contribute an estimated US$45 million to local economies, reinforcing the vital role conservation can play in supporting livelihoods and economic resilience.

The initiative also highlights how nature-positive investments can generate tangible social and economic returns, creating benefits that extend well beyond conservation outcomes alone.

As East Africa’s population continues to grow, the future of its natural heritage will increasingly depend on conservation models that generate shared value for both people and nature.

On World Conservation Day, KRRE’s journey serves as a powerful reminder that lasting conservation is built on strong partnerships, a shared vision and long-term commitment.

By aligning conservation objectives with local economic opportunities, the initiative is demonstrating how meaningful benefits for communities and wildlife can go hand in hand, laying the foundation for sustainable impact for generations to come.