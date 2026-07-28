CultureMusic

Afro-Latin rhythms meet Swahili culture at Ritmo Conexión Weekender in Malindi

The organisers say the event is designed for both experienced dancers and first-timers, celebrating the connection between African rhythms, Latin music and Malindi's rich history.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Osiro Musica and the band

Music, dance and coastal culture will come together when the Ritmo Conexión Weekender takes over Malindi from July 31 to August 2, offering three days of live performances, dance, beach experiences and cultural activities inspired by the shared roots of African and Latin music.

Organised by Malindi Afro Latin in partnership with Afro Latin Tamasha, the intimate event will feature live performances by Ritmo Conexión and Osiro Musica & the Band, DJ sets by D’Cure, Jam Mixmaster Dan the DJ and DJ Bratty, dance sessions led by Kikwetu Africa, a beach salsa experience, a sunset dhow cruise, a Swahili breakfast and a pool party.

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“I have always enjoyed the Afro Latin dance scene in Nairobi and longed to have the same here in Malindi… It would be a dream to have an Afro Latin scene where we have the ocean, and a town that has always taken in what arrives and made it its own,” said Jean Githinji of Malindi Afro Latin.

Saturday’s headline attraction will feature Ritmo Conexión performing two live sets, allowing dancers to experience the energy of Afro-Latin music.

“When people are seated, you play the song. When people are dancing, they play you back… In Malindi, under the open sky, there will be no ceiling, and we will let the music go where it needs to go,” said Larumba Munene, founder and band manager of Ritmo Conexión.

Beyond the stage, Kikwetu Africa will guide newcomers onto the dance floor through interactive dance animation.

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“Everybody can dance. They’re just waiting for the right time and crew… we are not teaching people how to dance, we’re inviting them to join the fun,” said chairman Moses “Moze” Kenga.

The organisers say the event is designed for both experienced dancers and first-timers, celebrating the connection between African rhythms, Latin music and Malindi’s rich history as a meeting point of cultures.

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