First look at African fantasy ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer

Fans of Children of Blood and Bone got a fresh glimpse of stars including Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris and Lashana Lynch in the first trailer for the film adaptation of the popular fantasy novel.

The young adult novel follows Zélie Adebola as she tries to bring magic back to the mythical kingdom of Orïsha after a ruthless king wiped it out.

It is the first in a trilogy by Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of Bafta-nominated historical drama The Woman King.

The adaptation is set to be released in January 2027, but Adeyemi has already distanced herself from the project.

The new trailer opens with award-winning actress Lynch as Jumoke, the mother of Zélie, played by South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

Jumoke can be seen kneeling in front of a younger version of her daughter in the desert, telling her: “You must not be afraid.”

Alongside clips of forests, pink lakes and people working in a village, a voiceover by Lynch says: “Orisha was once a land where magic flowed through our people.”

She then tells her daughter she was “born with a gift greater than you know” as it shows her creating fire with her hands.

However, she explains, “those who feared our power took it away from us”, as it shifts to clips of an army storming the village and taking away Jumoke.

Later, Viola Davis’s character Lekan tells an older Zélie that she has been training her for years as she believes she can “bring magic back” to the area.

F1 the Movie star Idris also appears as Prince Inan and Wicked actress Erivo portrays Admiral Kaea.

The film’s star-studded cast also features ‘Luther’ actor Idris Elba, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, The ‘Hate U Give’ Amandla Stenberg and Brit Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray among its cast.

Last month, Adeyemi shared photos to her social media channel suggesting tensions between her and the film’s producers.

In a post, she said: “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all.”

She also posted a screenshot of a text message apparently sent to Stenberg, who plays Princess Amari in the upcoming film, in which she wrote: “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again.

“Do not text me. Do not call me.”

The production team and Stenberg have been approached for comment.