Lemiso and Kitum tasked with retaining Kenya’s 3000msc title in Oregon

Reigning African Under-18 champion Emmanuel Lemiso will team up with African Under-20 silver medalist Nicholas Kitum as they seek to retain the 3000m steeplechase title at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships from 5th to 9 next month in Eugene,Oregon,USA.

The 18-year-old Lemiso, a Form Three student at Raila Educational Centre, aims to replicate his fine form in track and cross-country this season as he steps onto the global stage next month.

“I have improved in my training unlike before. Among my weaknesses was going over the barriers, but I am trying to perfect it. I have prepared well and am ready for the challenge, and I would like to be on the podium.” Lemiso stated

Kitum, who is also a student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho county, is breaming with confidence ahead of the global championship.

Hailing from Kapenguria, West Pokot county, Kitum is highly motivated by the African silver medal he won last year as he also focuses on the 2028 Olympics.

Regarding his future goals, Kitum says, “We were at the regionals and my teacher told me to try 3000m steeplechase and I ran it. In addition, I have competed in cross country and I have greatly improved. I just want to get something.”

Kenya bagged gold medal at the global junior championships two years ago in lima,Peru through the recently crowned Commonwealth Champion Edmund Sere.