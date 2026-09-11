Expert: BRICS enters new stage after 20 years of cooperation

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of BRICS cooperation and represents a new stage for the group following its expansion, with stronger consensus, practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among its key priorities, Lyu Wenbao , associate researcher at the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, said in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS.

According to the expert, BRICS should focus on strengthening consensus among its members and promoting a more inclusive approach to global governance amid changes in the international landscape.

“BRICS needs to uphold true multilateralism and work together to make global governance more fair and more inclusive,” Lyu Wenbao said.

The expert also identified practical cooperation in trade, finance, green development and the digital economy as a key priority.

“BRICS countries should create more opportunities and bring greater benefits to developing countries, especially countries of the Global South,” the expert said.

Lyu Wenbao also highlighted the importance of expanding people-to-people exchanges. According to her, BRICS cooperation extends beyond interaction between governments, while closer connections among people can strengthen mutual understanding and provide a foundation for long-term cooperation.

“BRICS is not only about cooperation between governments; it is also about closer connections among peoples, because mutual understanding provides the foundation of long-term cooperation,” Lyu Wenbao said.

Reflecting on the past 20 years, the expert identified the development of a comprehensive cooperation mechanism as one of BRICS’ major achievements. She noted that the group has established a multi-level framework ranging from leaders’ summits to institutions such as the New Development Bank.

Lyu Wenbao also pointed to the expansion of economic and practical cooperation among BRICS members. According to her, collaboration has grown from trade and investment to areas including renewable energy, the digital economy, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

Courtesy/ TV BRICS