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At least 15 dead and 129 injured in powerful Philippines quake

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read

At least 15 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines at 07:37 local time (23:37 GMT)

The quake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Mindanao – the Philippines’ main southern island

At least 129 people have also been injured in the quake, police say.

Several countries in the region, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, issued tsunami warnings but most have now been lifted.

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The quake had a depth of 10km, says the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says he has “directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately”, urging people to move to higher ground

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