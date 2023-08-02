Faith Kipyegon Named SJAK Sports Personality of The Month of July

Double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon is the LG/SJAK Sports Personality for the Month of July 2023.

Kipyegon was awarded for sensationally breaking the women’s Mile World Record at the Monaco Diamond League on July 21, 2023, winning the race in a new 4:07.64 mark in an extraordinary display of consistency and focus.

The Kaptagat-based track star chipped nearly five seconds off the previous World Record of 4:12.33 also set in Monaco by Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan, in 2019. For the feat, Kipyegon was awarded with an LG 55” NanoCell TV retailing at KES.118,000.

It was a back-to-back LG/SJAK award for Kipyegon who had been rewarded last month for shattering the women’s 1,500m World Record at the Florence Diamond League on June 2 and following it up with a 5,000m fastest time at the Paris leg on June 9.

“This award is another huge motivation especially as I prepare to represent the country at the Budapest World Championships. I could not imagine that I would secure another award a month after being recognized by LG and SJAK. I am thankful for the award and I promise to do more,” Kipyegon, who will double the 1,500m and 5,000m races at the upcoming World Championships (August 19-27), said.

Kipyegon ran a remarkable race in Monaco, destroying a strong field as she extended her record-breaking streak in the Diamond League circuit.

At the Monaco Diamond League race, she locked into the world-record pace from the start before relaxing into an easy rhythm for three laps and charging to the finish line at a super speed at the bell.

Kipyegon’s latest feat remains historic. The 29-year-old athlete became the first Kenyan in history to break the Mile World Record.

LG Electronics EA PR and Digital Manager, Glenda Achieng, lauded the record-breaker for her phenomenal performance this season. “Faiths demonstrated that hard work and discipline in sports yield results. It is even more impressive that Faith is winning an award for the second month in a row. Her success in the track is an inspiration to athletes and the entire world”, Achieng said.

Athletes who came behind Kipyegon in the same race broke national records; an indication that the Kenyan star set a blistering pace.

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who placed second in a national record of 4:14.58 and Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu who crossed the finish line third in 4:14.79. Great Britain’s Laura Muir set her country’s national record (4:15.24) while fifth-placed Jessica Hull set an Australian record (4:15.34) in the same race.

Kipyegon emerged the LG/SJAK award winner for the month of July, closely beating African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, another track star who has consistently posted impressive results at the 2023 Diamond League series.

Omanyala sprinted to his maiden Diamond League victory after beating Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in a closely contested 100m honours, also in Monaco. He has been in the top three in his campaign this season but Kipyegon’s World Record made her the month’s winner.

SJAK President James Waindi said the country had high expectations for Kipyegon ahead of the 2023 World Championships.

“SJAK congratulates Faith for the second Sports Personality of the Month award. We encourage you to continue inspiring the world with your exceptional wins. As sports journalists, we will continue telling the stories of our athletes as they write history in local and international races. We thank LG for the partnership that has seen athletes recognized and awarded every month over the years,” Waindi said.

Women’s 3,000m steeplechase World Record holder Jackline Chepkoech who won the water and barrier race at the London Diamond League and Eugene Adera, who debuted for the men’s basketball team – Morans and emerged second best performer at the AfroCan in Angola as well as Derick Ogechi, the seventh best scorer in the continental contest, also made it to the nomination list of the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of July.