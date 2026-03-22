FAR Rabat knock out defending champions Pyramids as Ahly are stunned too

Morocco’s FAR Rabat knocked out defending champions Pyramids FC of Egypt 2-1 in Cairo to reach the CAF Champions League semifinal on a 3-2 aggregate win on Saturday.

The Egyptian side, held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Rabat, needed a strong response in Cairo but instead found themselves undone by a clinical and disciplined performance from the Moroccan military club.

FAR Rabat struck early, through Youssef El Fahli and captain Rabie El Harimat, extending their advantage after the break.

Despite Fiston Mayele pulling a goal back for the Egyptians, it was too little too late, as their reign ended abruptly.

In another quarter-final, Esperance Sportive de Tunis produced a stunning performance in Cairo to eliminate Al Ahly, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory on the night and a 4-2 aggregate triumph to reach the semi-finals.