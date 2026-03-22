Shujaa bounce back with convincing wins against Canada and Belgium in Uruguay

The Kenya 7s rugby national team rebounded from their loss to the USA by securing convincing wins against Canada and Belgium at the Montevideo HSBC SNVS Div 2.

In their third pool game at Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Shujaa displayed their prowess with a decisive 20-0 victory over Belgium early on Sunday.

Kevin Wekesa Nyongesa and Vincent Onyala Owino each scored a try, giving Kenya a 10-0 lead at halftime.

After the break, Patrick Odongo Okong’o and Floyd Wabwire added tries, ensuring a comprehensive win over Belgium.

Coached by Kevin Wambua, the team had narrowly lost 10-14 to the USA in their opening match on Saturday but showed determination by defeating Canada 19-5 in their second match of Day 1.

Chrisant Ojwang, Floyd Wabwire, and Kevin Wekesa Nyongesa were the try scorers for Kenya, with Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa converting two tries, while Ian Jones scored Canada’s only try.

Kenya is set to face group leaders Germany at 9:55 pm, followed by their final match against hosts Uruguay at 12:48 am tomorrow.

Germany currently leads the group with 9 points, tied with the USA but with a better try difference, while Kenya is third place with 7 points.