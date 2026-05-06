Ruto wins praise in Tanzania for advancing regional unity

President William Ruto received significant praise from Tanzanian leaders following his two-day official visit, during which he addressed the country’s Parliament. Lawmakers, led by Speaker Musa Hassan, commended Ruto for enhancing bilateral relations and fostering regional cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaker Hassan noted that the Tanzanian legislature was honoured to host Ruto, describing the Kenyan leader as a visionary committed to unity and economic integration.

“We commend his efforts to create opportunities and deepen East African integration. This reflects distinguished leadership,” he told Parliament, emphasising that stronger regional ties are essential for sustainable development.

“This is a clear demonstration of his exceptional leadership. Your visit has inspired us greatly and highlighted the importance of our collaboration for the development of the East African people,” he said.

Water Minister Juma Aweso described both Ruto and President Samia Suluhu Hassan as results-driven leaders. He specifically praised Ruto’s speech, highlighting his calls for expanded cooperation, unity, and integration.

“Our founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, said that leadership is not a position; leadership is about results. The world today demands leaders who deliver outcomes. These (Ruto and Suluhu) are leaders of results,” he stated, noting that closer collaboration would accelerate development projects and benefit citizens in both countries.

Ikungi West MP Emmanuel Kingu remarked that Ruto’s address revived the founding vision of East African unity. He urged the Kenyan leader to continue nurturing that relationship and convey goodwill from Tanzanians.

“Kenyans did not make a mistake in electing him. We consider Kenyans our brothers,” he said while openly declaring support for Ruto’s reelection next year.

“President Ruto, you are favoured by God; do not be afraid. We Tanzanians take pride in your work and that of Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan. Because you have chosen to trust our president as your sister, we, the Tanzanian lawmakers, are praying for your success in the upcoming election,” he added.

Same East MP Anna Kilango highlighted the positive tone of the visit, calling President Ruto a good man. She noted that the Kenyan leader has exhibited rare leadership qualities and deserves praise, emphasising that Tanzania would benefit from working closely with him.

“The message from President Ruto is one of goodwill and cooperation. We cannot achieve development without working together,” she stated.

“Mr President Ruto, we Tanzanians love Kenyans very much. Let me tell you the truth: I travel through Kenya often, and we have very good relations with our Kenyan counterparts. We have no complaints against them. If we truly want to achieve development in Kenya and Tanzania, we must cooperate,” she added.

Ruling Party CCM Chief Whip Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi called for renewed commitment to regional production and trade, urging East African countries to jointly manufacture and export goods under a unified regional identity. He highlighted the need for sustained cooperation, citing untapped economic opportunities, and encouraged Ruto to continue building bridges.

“The time has now come to start producing goods and selling them outside East Africa as ‘made in East Africa,'” he said.

He emphasised that Kenya and Tanzania are “not adversaries but partners” bound by history and shared interests.

“We need to join hands to make East Africa prosperous, strong, and united once again. We made terrible mistakes in 1967 that we must not repeat. We did so out of short-sightedness,” he noted.

“Now it is time, as you have said in your speech, for all East Africans to be emboldened to work together. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will have a historical responsibility to advance East Africa and move forward united,” he added.