Stage set for Kabeberi as national sevens circuit culminates

The national rugby sevens circuit is set for a thrilling climax with the last leg of the circuit,Kabeberi sevens scheduled this weekend at RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road,Nairobi.

“We’re thrilled to be launching the 2023 Kabeberi Sevens. This tournament has a rich history and has played an important role in the development of rugby in the country. We’re grateful to have partners like KRU, EABL and SportPesa on board, who share our passion for the sport and are committed to taking it to even greater heights,” said Mwamba Rugby Club Chairman, Mr. Jason Braganza.

Speaking on behalf of the KRU, CEO Mr. Thomas Oduor adds, “The KRU is proud to be a part of the 2023 Kabeberi Sevens tournament, and we’re excited to work alongside Mwamba Rugby Club to bring this event to life. Rugby is a sport that has the power to unite people from different backgrounds and communities, and we’re committed to providing a platform for young, talented rugby players across the country to showcase their skills and compete on an international level.”

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Brand Manager Mildred Maina said that KBL has been a perennial sponsor of the National Sevens Circuit in the past and is delighted to supported this year’s circuit.

“As Tusker, we are proud to have sponsored this year’s National Sevens Circuit, and we are very delighted to have supported all the legs. We are truly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to support the growth and development of rugby in Kenya. As a brand that is deeply rooted in sports, we understand the importance of supporting such events, and therefore our decision to sponsor Kabeberi Sevens was a no-brainer for us,” said Ms. Maina.

The 2023 Kabeberi Sevens promises to be an exciting and action-packed weekend of rugby as there is all to play for. Only one-point separates title protagonists Kabras Sugar (92 pts) from KCB (91pts) with the Strathmore Leos still in the mix, their 82 points placing them third on the overall table.

Kabras Sugar can claim their first circuit title in six years if they simply finish the tournament ahead of KCB in the knockout stages of the cup competition.

KCB can win the circuit title if they reach the cup semis and Kabras fall at the cup quarters.

Strathmore Leos can claim their first title since 2009 if they reach the cup final and Kabras and KCB fail to make the cup quarters.

The teams will be out to get out of Saturday’s group stages and battle for the overall title on Sunday but must contend with potentially tricky fixtures within their respective groups.

Defending Kabeberi 7s champions KCB, have to deal with current National Sevens Circuit champions Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks and Moi University Arsonists in Pool D.

Circuit leaders Kabras Sugar have tournament hosts Mwamba, Masinde Muliro and Daystar Falcons to contend with in Pool C as the Strathmore Leos will get to navigate their way out of Pool B which features Kisumu, Nakuru and Impala