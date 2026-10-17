Fashion designers gear up for Project Runway Africa debut season

Project Runway is coming to Africa!

With executive production by Elijah Affi, co-founder of Takeout Media, and Chichi Nwoko, founder and chief executive of THE WHAT Network, auditions are ongoing across Africa, and submissions are open until November 15.

Just like its international predecessor, the reality competition will bring together 10 designers for a 10-episode contest aimed at identifying Africa’s next major fashion designer, according to the show’s official website.

Speaking about the need for the show in 2024, when it was first announced, Co-executive producer Chichi Nwoko said Africa was hiding unique and exquisite talent.

“This isn’t just a television show, it’s a cultural moment,” said Ms Nwoko. “Africa’s fashion industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, fueled by a dynamic, young audience and rich cultural influences.”

As such, the executive producers say the competition spans 53 African countries and is positioned as a continental platform for designers looking to gain recognition in the fashion industry.

“We’re creating a platform to showcase how African designers reimagine global fashion through their unique perspectives and cultural richness,” added co-executive producer Elijah Affi. This is more than television; it’s about amplifying African voices in the global fashion conversation and creating pathways for our talented designers to reach new heights.”

The competition draws on the format of the Emmy Award-winning ‘Project Runway’, which challenges designers to create garments under competition conditions, with the results presented on the runway.

The global hit reality series was created by Spyglass Media Group in the U.S. in 2004 and ran for 20 seasons before it returned on another network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2017.

The show returned, yet again in 2025 through a partnership with Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu for season 21. Globally, the show has spawned more than 30 international adaptations, which now include Africa.