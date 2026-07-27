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Jean Ojiro crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026

The beauty pageant, which began its national search in June, will continue in Puerto Rico in November, where Ms Ojiro will represent Kenya.

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
3 Min Read

Jean Ojiro has been crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026 following a glamorous grand finale held at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday, July 25.

The beauty pageant, which began its national search in June, will continue in Puerto Rico in November, where Ms Ojiro will represent Kenya.

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Throughout the pageant, Ms Ojiro powerfully championed social justice, using her platform to advocate for the prevention of femicide and gender-based violence in Kenya.

Speaking to young girls, she encouraged girls to reach for the stars.

“I would encourage a young girl who would like to be here that when told the sky is the limit, I believe there is absolutely no limit, and I would not want that girl to try and master the art of perfection because no one is perfect; even we are not perfect, but we are beautiful the way we are.”

Organisers of the event celebrated Ms Ojiro’s win calling it the beginning of a new chapter.

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“From the beginning of this journey to this unforgettable crowning moment, Jean has shown us confidence, resilience, purpose and the courage to step boldly into her dreams,” organisers said. “Tonight, she begins a new chapter, carrying the hopes of a nation and the honour of representing Kenya on the global stage.”

Following her victory, Ojiro expressed gratitude on socials.

“We did it! We brought it home. Thank you sooooo much, Kenya! Thank you for believing in me. I am going to make you so proud,” she said.

As Miss Universe Kenya 2026, Jean Ojiro will spend the coming months preparing to represent the country at the international Miss Universe pageant, where she will compete alongside delegates from around the world.

According to the Miss Universe website, Ms Ojiro will now champion four causes: Climate Action, Girls’ Education, Mental Health and Economic Empowerment.

“Beyond the sash and the spotlight, every Miss Universe Kenya titleholder spends her year on a cause that changes lives, in classrooms, clinics, and communities all over the country,” the website says.

Before competing for Miss Universe, Jean had a successful career in modelling, having been featured on major brands like Nice and Lovely.

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