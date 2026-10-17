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I have a clear plan for Kenya, says President Ruto

Ruto says leaders should be judged by their development plans, track record, and vision for the country.

PCS
By PCS
3 Min Read

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that he will deliver on the promises he made during the 2022 General Election.

The President vowed to prove his critics wrong, saying his government would shame the competitors by fulfilling the pledge of transformation he made to Kenyans in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

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He said his administration had a clear plan that is transforming the country and delivering on its manifesto across all sectors.

“Our competitors told us we overpromised and that we would not deliver. They told us we were lying. Today, we are going to shame them because we have kept every commitment and promise we made to the people of Kenya,” he affirmed.

The President pointed out that leaders should be judged by their development plans, track record, and vision for the country.

He also cautioned leaders against promoting hatred and division, insisting that Kenyans wanted progress and development.

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“I want to tell those who want to sell hate and those who want to sell division that we don’t have space for hatred and division in our republic. Kenya wants to move forward,” he said.

Speaking in Nandi Hills Constituency, Nandi County, where he inspected the construction of Koitaleel Samoei University College, President William Ruto reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving the state of education in the country.

The construction of the university’s tuition blocks, comprising facilities such as laboratories, library and auditorium, are 90 per cent complete. It is set to accommodate 1,500 students.

The President also laid the foundation stone for student hostels and announced plans to upgrade the institution from a constituent college to a fully fledged university.

He also inspected the Nandi Hills Affordable Housing Project, which has 729 housing units.

In Nandi Hills, he also broke ground for the 22km Mugundoi-Cheptulu road and launched the last-mile electricity connectivity project expected to connect 2,563 households.

On roads in Nandi County, the President explained that the Government is investing KSh25 billion in the construction of 350km of new roads.

At the same time, he noted that KSh18 billion investment targeting 4,000 housing units, hostels for 7,000 young people, and 15 modern markets across the country.

On healthcare, the President said 630,000 residents of Nandi County had registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), adding that the Government was committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

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