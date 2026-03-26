AthleticsSports

Faster times expected as Kip Keino Classic introduces wavelight technlogy

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The Seventh KipKeino classic continental tour slated on the 24th of next month at the Nyayo stadium will for the first time feature the wavelight technology in an attempt to enable athletes attain fast times or even lower records to match other global meets.

According to the meet director Barnaba Korir, the latest introduction of technology innovation to the championship aims to help athletes achieve faster times or break records, aligning the event with other top-tier international competitions.

“We want to give athletes an opportunity to run fast times during the event, hence the reason for using the technology. Officials from the Diamond League have been in the country since the beginning of the week to assess our stadium and also help us on how the technology can be achieved.” Korir said

Technical specialists from Timetronics in Belgium, along with Diamond League officials, have been in the country since the beginning of this week to evaluate and inspect the newly installed tartan track and field event surfaces at Nyayo Stadium in preparation for the Kip Keino classic.

More than 250 athletes have already been confirmed for the 17 core and discretionary events.

Among the top athletes set to compete in this one-day championship are the 100m Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala and Olympics hammer throw champion Ethan Katzberg from Canada, among others.

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The Kenyan event will be the second stop in the Gold Label Continental Tour series, following the Maurie Plant meet in Australia, which is set for today and tommorrow.

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