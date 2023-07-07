Morocco is a long-standing leader in the fight against climate change, thanks to the initiatives of HM King Mohammed VI, said, Thursday in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Through its various actions and its ambitious national objective to reduce CO2 emissions, Morocco has adopted the best standards in the region in the fight against climate change, stressed the head of German diplomacy, at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

These efforts are crowned by “very concrete” results, she said, citing, among others, the Noor solar power plant, which supplies 1.3 million people with clean electrical energy.

She also welcomed the partnership between Germany and the Kingdom in terms of energy transition, adding that cooperation between the two countries in the field of green hydrogen was at the heart of her discussions with Bourita.

The Minister stressed that the two countries are determined to work together on projects in the renewable energy sector.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates is on a working visit to Germany on Thursday, focusing on strengthening the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the two countries.