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First Lady to handover houses to victims of the 2025 Chesongoch landslide

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on Wednesday is expected to handover homes to victims of the 2025 Chesongoch landslide in Chesongoch, Marakwet East, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary and former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen will accompany the First Lady during the event.

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The November 2025 incident claimed about 10 lives and displacing more than 20 families following heavy overnight rains that triggered a landslide and flash floods in Chesongoch.

About 55 houses have been built for families displaced under the first phase of the project through a partnership between the NYS, the Elgeyo-Marakwet County Government.

More to follow…

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