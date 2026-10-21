First Lady to handover houses to victims of the 2025 Chesongoch landslide

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on Wednesday is expected to handover homes to victims of the 2025 Chesongoch landslide in Chesongoch, Marakwet East, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary and former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen will accompany the First Lady during the event.

The November 2025 incident claimed about 10 lives and displacing more than 20 families following heavy overnight rains that triggered a landslide and flash floods in Chesongoch.

About 55 houses have been built for families displaced under the first phase of the project through a partnership between the NYS, the Elgeyo-Marakwet County Government.

More to follow…